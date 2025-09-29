Denver7 Investigates helps Colorado company recover $100,000 test device from Acme Revival

CONIFER, Colo. — After a year and a half of worry, Margaret Argento is finally breathing a sigh of relief.

“It’s been very devastating,” said Argento, the financial director for G‑Way Solutions, LLC, a company that designs and manufactures high‑power radio frequency amplifiers used in specialized systems worldwide.

In March 2024, her company paid the Conifer-based electronics repair firm Acme Revival more than $6,980 to repair a vital piece of testing equipment — a Tektronix RSA5126B, which measures radio signals in real-time and is essential for their work.

“We keep on getting those automated emails that they [Acme Revival] are sending it back, and it’s not coming back,” Argento told Denver7.

That’s when she came across Denver7 Investigates’ earlier reporting on Acme Revival, which sued its own customers for storage fees and was under scrutiny by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. In a previous interview, Weiser called the case “the poster child for predatory conduct.”

The AG’s office has accused Acme Revival’s CEO, Logan Beck, of fraud. Beck disputes that characterization, telling Denver7 during a recent interview at a Conifer storage facility where the company mostly stores devices that customers have abandoned their equipment after rejecting repair quotes.

“It’s just hard to run a company when you have that verbiage in the media that this is a fraudulent place,” Beck said. “I wholeheartedly disagree with that statement… I will fight that to the death.”

But in Argento’s case, Beck admits Acme Revival dropped the ball.

“It’s just an unacceptable failure of this company to ensure that devices that get into the UPS network are actually delivered,” Beck said. “The good news is it should be resolved now. We do have it in route.”

After our inquiries, Argento said the device is finally on its way back.

“You sped up the process,” she said. “You found out where the equipment was, and amazingly, it’s coming back to us.”

Argento doesn’t yet know if the equipment is repaired, but said just getting the $100,000 machine back is a weight lifted.

“Restitution would be wonderful, but having the equipment back is more important than any restitution,” she said.

