Former Loveland police officer sentencing set for early 2026 in the conviction of sex assault on minor

A former officer with the Loveland Police Department was found guilty of sexual assault on a minor in federal court Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the FBI Denver field office.
DENVER — The sentencing of a former Loveland police officer found guilty of sexual assault on a minor is set for early 2026, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

Dylan Miller, 30, could face the maximum penalty of life in prison. He was taken into custody of the U.S. Marshals Service when the jury announced a guilty verdict at the conclusion of a two-week trial.

During trial, evidence was presented that Miller was working for the Loveland Police Department on overnight August 3, 2023 into the morning of August 4. That's when he made contact with a 15-year-old girl and her friend in North Lake Park.

Miller reportedly told the victim's friend to leave, and then guided the victim to a more secluded area of the park where he sexually assaulted her, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Miller was fired from the Loveland Police Department on the same day he was arrested in November 2023. He was then charged in U.S. District Court of Colorado in 2024 on the allegation of sexual assault of a minor. He was already facing several state charges, including kidnapping and unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, before the federal indictment was filed in March 2024.

He started working for Loveland police in 2022 after working for the Durango Police Department from September 2020 through March 2022.

