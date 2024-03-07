Loveland police officer removed body-worn camera before sexually assaulting teen girl, affidavit states

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland police officer removed his body-worn camera before sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a park last summer, according to his arrest affidavit.

Dylan Miller, who was fired from the Loveland Police Department on the same day he was arrested in November 2023, faces several charges, including:



First-degree kidnapping (Class 2 felony)

Sex assault on a child - position of trust (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer (Class 3 felony)

Sex assault (Class 6 felony)

Official oppression

First-degree official misconduct

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The incident happened on July 25, 2023. The teen went to authorities in October 2023.

The teen told investigators she and a friend rode their bikes to North Lake Park and were sitting on lifeguard chairs when an on-duty Loveland police officer approached them. The officer, who was later identified as Miller, told the girl's friend to leave.

According to the girl, Miller talked with her for roughly an hour "asking her several times how they were going to deal with her being out after curfew and in the park." The affidavit states the girl suggested community service, but Miller told her no.

Miller allegedly told the girl to stay put while he went to his car and parked it so it was pointed away from the girl. When he returned, the girl told investigators he had removed his body-worn camera and name tag.

According to the affidavit, Miller walked the teen to a picnic bench away from the street. The girl said at that point, Miller asked again "what they were going to do to fix this."

The affidavit states the teen said Miller "told her that everything verbally was off the table, and it would have to be something physical." The girl told investigators she did not know what to do and asked Miller to write her a ticket "because she wanted to leave." Miller then allegedly asked her if she had ever "went down" on anyone.

The 15-year-old girl told investigators Miller proceeded to sexually assault her. When it was over, the girl said Miller told her to go home and that "they were never going to see each other again and they weren't ever going to talk about it. [Miller] asked her if she knew his name and she said, no."

The girl identified Miller from a photo lineup that included photographs of all the male officers who worked for Loveland PD between July 2023 and October 2023. The teen told investigators she had seen Miller prior to the alleged sexual assault when she was in a car with friends that Miller pulled over. The girl said Miller told them to go home. She said Miller then followed the car as everyone was taken home.

Miller joined Loveland PD in 2022 and was assigned as a patrol officer. Previously, he worked at the Durango Police Department from September 2020 through March 2022. His next court appearance is set for April.

“It is deeply disturbing," said Val Macri-Lind, clinical director, co-founder and therapist at ChildSafe in Fort Collins, a treatment center for victims of child abuse, primarily child sexual abuse.

“When you're a kid, you tend to listen to your elders, especially people in a position of trust. And if you're talking about someone in law enforcement, well, that's a whole other level of authority," said Macri-Lind. "I could assume that this young woman, or this young girl, was not expecting this interaction to turn sexual. It sounds like she was expecting that she was in trouble, and she was going to have a consequence, but certainly not expecting a sexual consequence. And so she would not have been prepared to respond.”

Macri-Lind said she could see how these allegations could deteriorate the community's trust in law enforcement.

"These are the people that are supposed to protect and serve. And so, you know, if you can't trust them to do that, then am I going to be safe?" Macri-Lind mused. “Are my children going to be safe if they get stopped by an officer? You know, I think it really affects what you think of as a just world. So yeah, I think the ripple effects for the family, for the community, for your friends, I think it's far-reaching.”

Community support is critical for survivors of sexual assault, according to Macri-Lind.

“It really is important that we believe victims and we don't blame them," said Macri-Lind. “She is definitely not alone. There are so many girls — and boys for that matter — who are assaulted, victimized by someone older, someone more experienced, someone who they just don't stand a chance against.”

Given the nature of the charges, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office is concerned there may be other victims. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to call Investigative Sgt. Rita Servin at 970-498-5513. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

If you or someone you know have been the victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA) or the Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA).