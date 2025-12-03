Former Loveland police officer found guilty in federal court of sexual assault on a minor

DENVER — A former officer with the Loveland Police Department was found guilty of sexual assault on a minor in federal court Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the FBI Denver field office.

Dylan Miller was charged in U.S. District Court of Colorado last year for sexually assaulting a minor while on duty, and was already facing several state charges, including kidnapping and unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, before the federal indictment was filed in March of last year.

Miller was fired from the Loveland Police Department on the same day he was arrested in November 2023. According to his arrest affidavit, the officer removed his body-worn camera before sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a park in August 2023.

Loveland Affidavit: Loveland officer removed bodycam before sexually assaulting teen girl

The suspect could be looking at life in prison for the crime.

Miller joined Loveland PD in 2022 and was assigned as a patrol officer. Previously, he worked at the Durango Police Department from September 2020 through March 2022.

His federal trial lasted a little more than two weeks. It was not immediately clear when he would be sentenced on the federal charges.