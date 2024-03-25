Former Loveland police officer now facing federal charges in connection with sexual assault on a minor

DENVER — A former officer with the Loveland Police Department is now facing federal charges for sexually assaulting a minor while on duty, according to court documents filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court of Colorado last week.

Dylan Miller, who was fired from the Loveland Police Department on the same day he was arrested in November 2023, was already facing several charges before federal indictment was filed on March 20. Those charges include:



First-degree kidnapping (Class 2 felony)

Sex assault on a child - position of trust (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer (Class 3 felony)

Sex assault (Class 6 felony)

Official oppression

First-degree official misconduct

The federal indictment, obtained by Denver7 Monday, states Miller’s alleged conduct included “aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping and involved sexual abuse as defined in 18 U.S.C. § 2242.”

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

An affidavit in the case details how the former officer allegedly used his power and authority over a minor to sexually assault her on July 25, 2023, before the teen went to police about three months later.

Loveland Affidavit: Loveland officer removed bodycam before sexually assaulting teen girl Colette Bordelon

Miller joined Loveland PD in 2022 and was assigned as a patrol officer. Previously, he worked at the Durango Police Department from September 2020 through March 2022.

Senior Sex Crimes Counsel Maura White of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Connaughty for the District of Colorado are prosecuting the case, the spokesperson said.

If you or someone you know have been the victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA) or the Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA).

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 25, 11am