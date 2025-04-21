16-year-old charged as adult for deadly shooting outside Foothills Mall earlier this month: FoCo police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The 16-year-old arrested in suspicion of a deadly shooting outside Foothills Mall earlier this month will be charged as an adult, the Fort Collins Police Department said Monday.

Bryan Gallegos, 16, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, another count of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and a final count of a juvenile possessing a handgun.

The Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office decided to charge Gallegos as an adult even though he's not yet 18 years old, according to Fort Collins police. This means Gallegos faces adult criminal penalties. It also entails a potential sentence to an adult prison where he may face harsher conditions.

The shooting happened on April 5 around 5 p.m. on a sidewalk between Foothills Mall and the parking lot. Two people died from injuries they sustained during the shooting. Ivan Arreguin, 37, and Angel Arreguin, 27, of Westminster, were taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting where they later died. The coroner determined that both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, ruling their deaths were homicides.

Gallegos was arrested the next morning on April 6.

Related prior coverage:

