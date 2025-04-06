Fort Collins police investigate shooting at Foothills Mall; at least 2 wounded

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are actively investigating a shooting at the Foothills Mall Saturday evening. Police said at least two people were wounded.

Police do not have any suspects in custody, but they said investigators are following up on leads.

The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Police have not said if the shooting was targeted or if they expect any more victims at this time.

Denver7

Police were asking the public to avoid the area and issued a shelter-in-place order for those nearby immediately after the reports of shots fired came in.

Mall operations were suspended, and police released anyone who may have sheltered inside the shopping center, located at 215 E. Foothills Parkway, during the shooting.

Video from AirTracker7 shows police have cordoned off a large section of the parking lot on the property’s southwest side, but it's unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside the mall.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.