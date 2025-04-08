Authorities identify 2 men shot, killed outside Foothills Mall in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identities of the two men shot and killed in broad daylight outside Foothills Mall in Fort Collins Saturday.

Ivan Arreguin Grimaldo, 37, of Greeley, and Luis Angel Arreguin, 27, of Westminster, were gunned down outside the mall in what police are calling a gang-related shooting.

The coroner determined that both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of their deaths was ruled homicides.

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area and issued a shelter-in-place order for those nearby immediately after reports of shots fired came in around 5 p.m. Saturday.

That shelter-in-place order was later lifted that evening.

Mall operations were suspended, and police released anyone who may have sheltered inside the shopping center, located at 215 E. Foothills Parkway, during the shooting.

If you have information about this incident and have not spoken with police, please get in touch with Detective Matt Dean at 970-221-6580. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.