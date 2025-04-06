Juvenile suspect arrested after 2 shot, killed outside Foothills Mall in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A juvenile male suspect was arrested after a Saturday evening shooting outside the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins left two people dead.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and occurred outside on a sidewalk between the parking lot and the building.

The two victims were transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased. Their identities have not been released.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area and issued a shelter-in-place order for those nearby immediately after reports of shots fired came in around 5 p.m.

Local Fort Collins police investigate shooting at Foothills Mall; at least 2 wounded Robert Garrison

That shelter-in-place order was later lifted that evening.

Mall operations were suspended, and police released anyone who may have sheltered inside the shopping center, located at 215 E. Foothills Parkway, during the shooting.

After an intensive investigation, police said they identified the male suspect and took him into custody. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

“Detectives worked through the night on this case and were able to make an arrest,” said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett in a news release. “Though events like this are rare in Fort Collins, our officers maintain a high standard of training to ensure they are prepared to keep our city safe, no matter the rarity.”

Police said there is no indication there are additional victims.

If you have information about this incident and have not already spoken with police, please contact Detective Matt Dean at 970-221-6580. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.