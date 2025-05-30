List of 39 Colorado counties and 14 cities that DHS deems "sanctuary" jurisdictions for immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a list Thursday of what it describes as "sanctuary" jurisdictions, violating federal immigration laws, in response to President Trump's executive order on April 28.

That order directed federal and state officials to compile lists of so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions that the administration deems are in defiance of its immigration policies.

The DHS list includes 39 counties and 14 cities in Colorado, and more than 500 "sanctuary jurisdictions" across the country.

The list was compiled using a number of factors, including whether the cities or localities identified themselves as sanctuary jurisdictions, according to DHS. The agency took into account how much cities or localities complied already with federal officials enforcing immigration laws, if they had restrictions on sharing information with immigration enforcement or had any legal protections for people in the country illegally.

On the list is Arapahoe County, which the public information officer said is a surprise:

" Arapahoe County has not received any formal communication from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the recent update to the April 28 Executive Order 14287.



We are unclear as to why Arapahoe County appears on this list, as we comply with federal laws and uphold both the U.S. and Colorado Constitutions. Until we receive more information or official guidance from DHS, it would be inappropriate for us to speculate or provide further comment." Jill McGranahan, Arapahoe County

List of 41 CO counties, 14 cities that DHS deems "sanctuary" jurisdictions

In his executive order, President Trump cites Article II of the Constitution as the basis for enforcing such polices. The executive order claims Article II of the Constitution vests the power to protect national security and conduct foreign policy. It also references Article IV of the Constitution, requiring the federal government to “protect each of [the States] against Invasion,” which the executive order claims is an inherent element of national sovereignty.

"Assisting aliens in violating Federal immigration law could also violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act," according to the order.

President Trump said federal laws on immigration supersede state statutes. Continued "obstruction" of immigration policy may constitute national security risks and violate federal law, according to the executive order. Offending jurisdictions could lose federal funds and contracts as a result.

Government leaders are ordered to "identify appropriate Federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions, including grants and contracts, for suspension or termination."

If “sanctuary jurisdictions” are notified and the Trump administration determines that they “remain in defiance,” the attorney general and the secretary of homeland security are then empowered to pursue whatever “legal remedies and enforcement measures” they consider necessary to make localities and cities comply.

City of Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky responded to the DHS list out Thursday:

"I understand that Aurora was originally listed as a sanctuary city. The Department of Homeland Security has made an update and Aurora has been removed from the list. I appreciate the communication and help I received in making this happen." City of Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky

The spokesperson for the City of Aurora Ryan Luby sent Denver7 the following statement:

“As we have said many times over the last few years, the city of Aurora is not and has never been a “sanctuary city.” The Aurora City Council affirmed that in a vote in 2017 and then again in February 2024. See PDF page 93 of the relevant 2024 city council meeting agenda here.



The city and Aurora Police Department focus on enforcing state and local law. As we always have, we work with our federal partners and follow federal law and directives as they apply to our community. Nothing has changed.” Ryan Luby, City of Aurora

There's no specific or legal definition of what constitutes a “sanctuary jurisdiction.” The term is often used to refer to law enforcement agencies, states or communities that don't cooperate with immigration enforcement.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams commented on Colorado's immigration approach, as a whole, on social media before the list came out:

"While Governor Polis continually repeats the lie that he hasn't turned Colorado into a sanctuary state, he also signs SB25-276 into law that makes Colorado MORE of a sanctuary state.

Read it for yourself and ask why Governor Polis hates citizens but loves illegal aliens." Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams

The bill in the Colorado state legislature that Sheriff Reams references repeals requirements that "a person who does not have lawful immigration status must submit an affidavit stating that they have either applied for lawful presence or will apply for lawful presence as soon as they are eligible." SB25-276 also repeals "annual reporting requirements concerning requests made for a person's personal identifying information."

Weld and El Paso Counties were removed from the DHS list Friday morning, in addition to the City of Aurora.

