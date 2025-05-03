Trump's Department of Justice sues Colorado, Denver over 'sanctuary laws'

DENVER — The Trump administration is coming after Colorado and Denver city officials over immigration-related policies and laws they believe interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state and the City and County of Denver, naming Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins and the Denver City Council as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that Colorado and Denver’s "sanctuary laws" violate the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, arguing that such laws unlawfully regulate federal government activities that are exempt from state regulation.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn several laws, including House Bill 19-1124, Senate Bill 21-131 and House Bill 23-1100. The administration is also seeking to overturn multiple Denver ordinances and executive orders.

Denver officials said the city is ready to defend its policies in a statement to The Denver Post.

“Denver will not be bullied or blackmailed, least of all by an administration that has little regard for the law and even less for the truth,” city officials told The Denver Post Friday.

A statement from the Governor's Office challenged the notion that Colorado is a "sanctuary state" but declined to comment on the lawsuit's merits.

“Colorado is not a sanctuary state. The State of Colorado works with local, state and federal law enforcement regularly and we value our partnerships with local, county and federal law enforcement agencies to make Colorado safer. If the courts say that any Colorado law is not valid then we will follow the ruling," the statement read.