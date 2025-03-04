Republicans target 4 'sanctuary' cities as Trump pushes mass deportations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are taking aim at four cities over their policies limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration. Mayors from Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York are set to appear Wednesday in front of the Committee on Oversight and Government Accountability over their cities' policies restricting authorities' cooperation with federal enforcement. These are often referred to as “sanctuary policies” and the localities as “sanctuary cities.” Courts have repeatedly upheld the legality of most sanctuary laws. But Trump administration officials have targeted sanctuary policies right out of the gate in his second term, seeing them as a key impediment to deporting people in the large numbers he wants.

Republicans target 4 'sanctuary' cities as Trump pushes deportations