Watch: Boebert grills Denver mayor Johnston as he testifies in Congressional ‘sanctuary city’ hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert grilled Denver Mayor Mike Johnston as part of a hearing Wednesday in Washington, D.C. that questioned four democratic mayors about so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Johnston joined New York Mayor Eric Adams, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on immigration.

A combative Boebert – positioned right in front of Johnston for her questioning – took him to task over Colorado law, the city’s alleged role in the rise of Tren de Aragua in Aurora and the $2 million Denver’s city council agreed to spend on legal representation for Johnston during the congressional inquiry.



Boebert grills Denver mayor Johnston as he testifies in Congressional 'sanctuary city' hearing

Boebert asked Johnston if he would join a call for a repeal of Colorado law that limits local law enforcement agencies in their interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I do not believe the detainer law needs to be changed,” Johnston said, later referencing more than 1,200 ICE detainers he says the city has honored.



He then rebutted Boebert's claim that the law hinders the city’s ability to coordinate with law enforcement, particularly before a warrant is obtained.

Boebert would later accuse Johnston of sending immigrants in the U.S. illegally to neighboring Aurora, echoing claims made months ago by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

“I've heard that Denver crime went down. Well, Aurora went up because you were also shipping them to Aurora,” Boebert said. “And we have documentation that I don't have time to discuss here in this hearing that proves you were shipping illegal aliens to Aurora. Their crime was increasing while you were hiding under laws that you will not demand be repealed [...] and then crime was going up from Tren de Aragua gangs vandalizing apartment owners.”

Johnston wasn’t given a chance to respond as Boebert's allotted time expired.

Later during his testimony, other Republican lawmakers tussled with Johnston over whether or not he considers Denver a “sanctuary city.” Johnston said the city “does not use that definition.”

The back-and-forth with Boebert came shortly after Johnston delivered his opening statement. In those remarks, Johnston touted the city’s response as an effective one to an immigration crisis that was sent to its doorstep.

He invoked scripture and spoke of immigrant families in freezing Colorado conditions to paint a picture of Denver’s handling of the immigrant influx. He paid tribute to fallen Fountain police officer Julian Becerra – the son of immigrant parents – in explaining the good that immigrants bring to Colorado’s communities.



Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's opening statement before Congressional 'sanctuary city' testimony

Johnston also spoke of 8,700 worth authorization permits given to immigrants in Denver, and said Denver’s immigrant support budget has dropped by nearly 90% as the city closed its shelters.

“It wasn’t perfect and it required sacrifice from all of us, but in the end, Denver came out stronger and closer than we were before," Johnston said. "Because Americans expect us to do more than point fingers, they expect us to solve problems."