Denver cyclists roll for unity and honor Alex Pretti, while demanding change

DENVER – Hundreds of Denver cyclists joined other Coloradans Saturday who gathered and rolled in unity to honor Alex Pretti while demanding an end to the recent ICE surge.

Pretti, an ICU nurse and avid cyclist, was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis last weekend.

Across the country, "We Ride in Unity" events were held including in Boulder, Fort Collins, Wheat Ridge, Salida, Gunnison, among others.

The Denver ride, organized by the Denver Bicycle Lobby, began at City Park in front of the Martin Luther King Memorial Statue before winding through the streets of Denver.

“Alex died as both a witness and a protector. He used his phone to record the truth and his body to shield a neighbor. If we do nothing, Alex will not be the last. This ride is for Alex, but it's also a roll call for those that the headlines often forget,” said Jude Tibay, who helped organize the ride.

“I'm kind of speechless. This hurts. This really hurts,” said Marcus Robinson, Co-Founder, Ride for Racial Justice. ”ICE is taking away our families. It's taking away our kids, and it's just really troubling and we have to do something about it.”

Local Boulder cyclists demand justice during unity ride in honor of Alex Pretti

Mary Egan, a cyclist who came to Denver from Oak Creek Colorado, urged everyone to find humanity in this moment.

“It doesn't matter who these people are. They are people, and they shouldn't get murdered on the street by federal officials,” said Egan. “That is wrong, and we live in America, and I think America is better than that.”Among the chants and calls for change, cyclists said Saturday’s ride helped them feel connected as riders nationwide came together.

“It gives me a lot of hope to see people supporting from all walks of life that maybe aren't political or haven't been engaged until now, it makes a difference,” said Denver cyclist Max Julien. “Hopefully we can get them (ICE) to back down.”

