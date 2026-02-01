Pedaling for change: Boulder cyclists demand justice during unity ride in honor of Alex Pretti

BOULDER, Colo. — More than a thousand cyclists rolled through Boulder streets Sunday in a display of unity honoring Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse and avid cyclist, who was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis last weekend.

The Boulder Ride for Unity, organized by cycling influencer and Boulder resident Ryan Van Duzer, brought together riders from across Boulder County to show solidarity.

"I'm born and raised here. This is my town that I love, and I'm just so proud of these people," Van Duzer said. "This is beautiful, loving, hopeful, Boulder energy."

The massive group of cyclists moved as one through Boulder's streets before joining forces with more than a thousand demonstrators downtown.

"This is even bigger than I ever thought it could be," Van Duzer said. "I mean, look at this. This is incredible."

Adam Yaccarino rode with the pack on Saturday and told Denver7 it was one of the largest cycling demonstrations he’d ever seen in Boulder.

"I don't think anybody is at home. No bikes in the garage right now. They're all out here," Yaccarino said.

For many participants, the ride represented more than just honoring Pretti's memory – it was a call for change and unity.

"It's just time that we stand up, speak up, come together and just stop the violence and be kind to each other and love thy neighbor, all of them," cyclist Daena Derichsweiler said.

The demonstration comes as the U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights probe into Pretti's death on Friday.

"We are the ones who will make a difference, who can make change, and, you know, pressure our politicians to actually do what we want them to do," Van Duzer said.

"This is taking over our lives, and we have to push back," cyclist Marlene Strickland said.

Van Duzer said he expected a large turnout for the unity ride – but was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the community response on Saturday.

"I mean this, I just, I'm so overwhelmed with love right now. This is just, it feels good," he said.

Saturday’s journey concluded with one word on every rider's mind – hope.

"I really believe that we're going to come out of this on the other side, and that we're going to be okay," Derichsweiler said.

