Fatal Brighton crash closes intersection of Highway 85 and 136th Ave. in both directions

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A fatal crash at Highway 85 and 136th Ave. initially closed the entire intersection Wednesday morning for more than two hours as the Brighton Police Department investigated.

The crash was first reported around 4:21 a.m. Wednesday. Brighton police later confirmed one person was killed.

Morning commuters were advised to find an alternative route around the intersection. Brighton police suggested drivers use Interstate 76 if possible.

Fatal Brighton crash closes intersection of Highway 85 and 136th Ave.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of the intersection reopened around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Brighton police said. However the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 85 remain closed, as of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.