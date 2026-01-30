Cyclists across Colorado on Saturday will 'Ride in Unity' to honor Alex Pretti

DENVER — Cyclists across Colorado on Saturday are organizing multiple rides and will roll through different communities to demonstrate against the killing of Alex Pretti, who was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis last Saturday.

Cyclists in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Wheat Ridge, Salida, Gunnison and in other communities on the Western Slope will show solidarity participating in "We Ride in Unity" events which have spread across the country.

Alex Pretti was an avid cyclist and Saturday’s cross-country events originated at his hometown bike shop, Angry Catfish in Minneapolis.

We Ride for Unity

Alex Maltese is the founder of Fort Collins Gravel People, a cycling club in northern Colorado. He told Denver7 he started hearing about the rides while sitting on a plane at Denver International Airport and was moved to jump into action.

“I had a little bit of time to kill, so I put the ride together — as I was kind of jumping on a plane,” said Maltese. “I think people are just really grateful to be able to have an outlet, especially a positive one, like cycling.”

Maltese said he hopes the rides bring “hope and purpose” in this moment.

“Alex Pretti was a cyclist and that's why all this kind of got started. When we see these kinds of things happen on our phone or whatever, I feel like a lot of people feel like it's a little helpless. What can I really do?”

The Fort Collins ride starts at noon at Lee Martinez Park.

“We’ll take a couple of minutes and come together as a community and share a couple of words about why we’re here. We’re hoping to get bonafide community organizations to share resources and then go for a ride,” added Maltese.

He said the Fort Collins ride is a five-and-a-half mile loop around the northwest part of the city and should take around 45 minutes.

As of Friday morning, over 200 cyclists RSVP’d on Strava alone for the Fort Collins ride and Maltese expects more to show up.

“I've talked to many people who said they're going to bring their friends, going to bring their family, so we would expect this to be kind of a large event,” said Maltese.

Boulder’s ride is organized by Ryan Van Duzer, a champion of the benefits of biking whose inspirational adventures are chronicled on his popular YouTube channel.

“I organized the Boulder ride because I’m feeling angry and heartbroken and wanted to put that energy into something positive,” Van Duzer told Denver7. “Riders in Boulder can expect a family friendly cruise around town. The goal is to come together in a loving way and show Alex’s friends and family that we care.”

The "We Ride in Unity" there is at noon and cyclists can meet near the playground at North Boulder Park, said Van Duzer.

"The response has been incredible, I expect to see hundreds of Boulderites on Saturday,” he added.

Cyclists in the Denver metro have several options to participate, including a ride organized by the Denver Bicycle Lobby. There are two options, including a short, 8.7-mile route or a longer ride running just over 15 miles.

Cyclists should meet at the MLK statue at City Park by noon for the ride, which starts at 12:30 p.m.

Maltese said Saturday’s rides are an opportunity to view what’s happening in the country “beyond a political stance.”

“This is the difference between right and wrong and the fact that this happened to Alex and happened to Renee (Good) and happened to many other people is as a result of these forces being out on the street,” he said. “If that wasn't the case, then none of this would have happened.”

Ryan Van Duzer added: “The response worldwide has been inspiring. We all see the atrocities that are happening and it’s time to stand up in solidarity.”

'We Ride in Unity" events in Colorado this Saturday: