City of Denver opens community survey to garner ideas for future Park Hill park

DENVER – The City of Denver is asking for the public's help in designing a massive new public park in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Once home to the Park Hill Golf Course, the city acquired the 155-acre property earlier this year after a years-long development debate.

In 2023, voters rejected a plan to allow housing and commercial development on the site. Then, earlier this year, the city acquired the land from Westside Investment Partners in what became Denver’s largest single purchase of private land for public use.

Local Park Hill Golf Course: Timeline of its history as the community looks to future Stephanie Butzer

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to build a park of this size in the city,” said Stephanie Figueroa, communications specialist for Denver Parks and Recreation. “The opportunities are endless, and we’re really looking to hear from the community about what they want.”

Denver Parks and Recreation has opened a citywide survey to gather community input on how the land should be transformed. It marks the first step in what Parks and Rec calls the “visioning phase,” where community members can weigh in on general themes and potential amenities. Ideas could range from walking trails and community gardens to pools, playgrounds, and recreation centers.

“Any idea is open, and nothing is off the table,” Figueroa said. “We want the community to feel a sense of ownership around this park because it is their park.”

Neighborhood leaders say the moment is historic. Colette Carey, a board member with the Greater Park Hill Community organization, told Denver7 the project is more than green space — it’s a generational opportunity.

“The last time a city dedicated a park of this size, people came in a horse and buggy,” she said. “We can do so many different things with this land. It’s super exciting.”

Carey added that many residents have asked for sports fields, pools, dog parks, or simply a place to walk and gather.

“If your kid plays soccer right now, you’re driving quite a way to go to the game,” she said. “This can help bring those opportunities closer to home.”

Denver Denver selects design firm to transform former Park Hill Golf Course into park Robert Garrison

Longtime Park Hill resident Christopher Semien agrees.

“I would like to see a park. Just an open area where the people of Park Hill can walk their dog, take their kids, and enjoy the open area,” Semien said. “After all, Park Hill is called Park Hill, so why not have a park?”

He also hopes to see the city prioritize nature and sustainability.

“I think it’s important for little kids to be exposed to nature and wildlife,” Semien said. “If we just build another Walmart or King Soopers, we’ll never get to see those things.”

For now, the park remains closed to the public, but city officials said they hope to open parts of it for passive use, like dog-walking or trail access, within the next few months.

The full build-out of the park is expected to take several years. However, Denver Parks and Rec is encouraging people to get involved now.

A Youth and Family Field Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at City of Axum Park, where residents can meet the planning team and share ideas in person.

“You won’t have another opportunity to give feedback on a park development this large, at least not in your lifetime,” Carey said. “So, now’s the time to make your voice heard.”