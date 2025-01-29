Suspected Venezuelan gang member into custody overnight, the DEA Rocky Mountain Division announces

A suspected Venezuelan gang member was taken into custody overnight, the Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division announced on social media.

The DEA Rocky Mountain Division said a believed member of Tren de Aragua (TdA) was apprehended in the Denver area.

This is part of an ongoing investigation, according to the DEA, and more information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Denver7 reached out to the DEA, and the agency would not say when and where this arrest happened or what's next.

Denver7 has been following developments related to the Tren de Aragua gang. Scroll through the timeline below to read our coverage.