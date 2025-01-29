Brighton police issue shelter-in-place for Eastgate Mobile Home Park Wednesday morning

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department issued a shelter-in-place warning for the Eastgate Mobile Home Park Wednesday morning.
An official on scene told Denver7 that the US Drug Enforcement Administration was the lead agency on the investigation.
Bridge Street was temporarily shut down from Firehouse Road to Telluride Street due to a large police presence near Eastgate Village Park, Brighton PD said.
Drivers were advised to use Weld County Road 2 or Bromley Lane as alternate routes.
Bridge Street reopened at 7:26 a.m.
