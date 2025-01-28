Denver7 Investigates: ICE operations could start as early as Thursday in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Multiple sources tell Denver7 Investigates that significant U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement operations could be playing out near Denver before the end of the week.

The ICE operations will likely be taking place in Aurora as early as Thursday, those sources said.

When we asked the city about the potential ICE activity, a spokesman sent this statement to Denver7 Investigates saying it is not involved in federal operations:

"The city, including the Aurora Police Department, are aware of news reporting about federal immigration enforcement plans in Aurora this week. We are not involved in the development and activation of such plans. As we have said numerous times previously, Colorado state law prohibits local governments from engaging in typical immigration-specific enforcement or detention. We focus on enforcing state and local law.



As we always have, we will work with our federal partners and follow federal law and directives as they apply to our community and as we are allowed. We will always follow state and federal law."

The Aurora Police Department deferred to the city's statement.

The development comes on the heels of a pair of Drug Enforcement Administration raids that netted more than 50 arrests in the Denver area.

Early Sunday, Denver7 Investigates cameras were there exclusively as DEA agents raided an alleged invite-only party hosted by members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) in Adams County. Forty-nine people, including TdA members, were arrested. Following the operation, ICE took 41 people into custody who were in the country illegally.

When asked if the operation was a direct correlation to President Donald Trump taking office, the Special Agent in Charge, Jonathon Pullen, stated "What we're here today for was an ongoing DEA investigation."

"As you know, we've been targeting the TDA. DEA has been working on TDA for a number of months here in Denver and so this was a part of that long-term operation."



VIDEO: Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski had the exclusive details on the massive DEA bust early Sunday

TdA invitation-only party: DEA raid in Adams County ends in 50 arrests, including some Venezuelan gang members

Two people who were in the US illegally and who have ties to high-profile Mexican drug cartels were arrested in a separate DEA bust Monday morning in Denver.

Last fall, Aurora became the poster child for President Trump’s campaign promises surrounding immigration enforcement. He dubbed his mass deportation “Operation Aurora” after amplifying exaggerated claims that the Denver suburb had been overtaken by gang members.

City leaders in Aurora for months downplayed the presence of TdA publicly, while internal emails obtained by Denver7 Investigates through open records requests indicate the police department was aware of the gang’s potential influence in the city more than a year ago.

Members of the gang were allegedly involved in the kidnapping and hours-long torture of a couple at the Edge of Lowry apartments in December. It’s the same complex where a viral doorbell camera video showed armed men – suspected gang members – breaking into an apartment unit hours before a fatal shooting back in August.

The Edge of Lowry is among a set of derelict apartment complexes, operated by out-of-state landlord CBZ Management, embroiled in the TdA controversy.

CBZ Management, has blamed poor conditions at its complexes on gang activity but has a lengthy track record of code violations at its Colorado properties. A judge recently ordered the closure of the William Penn complex, which is located in Denver and has not been reported to have been infiltrated by TdA.



DENVER7 INVESTIGATES: How Colorado law enforcement agencies respond to ICE detainers

How Colorado law enforcement agencies respond to ICE detainers

Denver7