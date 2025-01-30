Commerce City PD looking for woman after light rail 'incident' that involved suspected TdA member

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department said it is looking to talk with a woman and ensure her safety after an "incident on the light rail" that involved a suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

In a Facebook post, the police department said Joana Duron was involved in an incident on the RTD N Line, beginning around 72nd and Colorado, sometime Tuesday morning. CCPD said it "cannot determine the extent of what occurred until we speak with her" and detectives want to "ensure that she is safe."

Commerce City police confirmed to Denver7 that a man, identified as Henry Vargas, faces an extortion charge in connection with the N Line incident.

Vargas was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Rocky Mountain Division overnight Wednesday at the infamous Edge of Lowry apartments in Aurora. The DEA told Denver7 that he is a suspected TdA member.

Anyone with information about Duron's whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 303-289-3626.