Colorado challenges SNAP cutoff in federal court

DENVER — Colorado joined 22 other states in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Secretary Brooke Rollins for suspending during the government shutdown the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement in a Tuesday press release.

The lawsuit argues the USDA acted illegally by halting food assistance despite having access to contingency funds.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) announced last week that SNAP benefits, which over 600,000 Coloradans receive, for the month of November are on hold until he federal government restores funding.

Advocates warn that a lapse will worsen food insecurity, strain local resources, and harm economic activity.

Weiser said Colorado and other states will file a temporary restraining order later Tuesday, seeking an immediate restoration of benefits.

◼️ Denver7 knows many Coloradans are growing increasingly worried about food insecurity, but you can help them put food on the table through Denver7 Gives. Click on the form below and select “Help Fight Food Insecurity” to donate. All proceeds will go toward Coloradans in need, their families and the organizations that support them.