Northern Colorado business owners rally to feed families hit by SNAP freeze

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — At Chicken Salad Chick in Johnstown, it’s more than a lunchtime rush — it's neighbors doing life over a bite to eat.

“We really pride ourselves on being a part of the community,” said owner Jessica Zumbrun.

Zumbrun and her husband own the Chicken Salad Chick locations in Greeley, Windsor, and Johnstown, and are now taking that ethos to a new level. They are offering free kids’ meals to anyone affected by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding freeze, no questions asked.

Since students already have access to free breakfast and lunch at school, the hope is to help fill the dinnertime gap for families who will lose access to their SNAP benefits on Nov. 1.

“We posted on Monday, and we have never seen such a response between all of our stores,” she said. “We served, I think it was eight meals right away that came through in Greeley.”

Over at the Food Bank for Larimer County, volunteers are also doing their part to pay it forward.

“Just feeling like I'm doing a little something to help with, you know, help people that are having a hard time,” Charlice Wenger told Denver7.

Wenger and the rest of the volunteers at the Loveland Fresh Food Share Market have their work cut out for them. The line was out the door when Denver7 crews were there Wednesday afternoon.

The food bank said the number of households that have signed up for the service so far this month is more than triple the average, going from 150 new signups to 478 in October.

“It is going to be devastating to those families, and so it is hard to prepare, but we're doing what we can,” said Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani.

Pezzani told Denver7 the food bank is pre-purchasing more food, extending open shopping hours, and offering up to $100,000 in emergency food grants to their partners ahead of the freeze.

More than 600,000 Coloradans are expected to lose their food benefits on Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse blamed Republicans for these lost SNAP benefits. Neguse said the Trump administration has the power to release these benefits, but won't.

“It is outrageous that the Trump administration can come up with $40 billion to bail out Argentina and refuses to spend the money that Congress has appropriated to feed hungry families in America," said Neguse.

Republicans, on the other hand, blame Democrats for the shutdown.

Colorado is part of a 25-state lawsuit against the Trump administration over SNAP benefits.

With massive impacts ahead, food banks across the state are calling for a stop to the shutdown.

“As much we, as folks who are in the charitable food system, are here to help, and we do this every day, we cannot make up for the loss of $120 million in benefits in just a couple of weeks. It's really impossible,” said Pezzani. “What I hope to see is that our lawmakers make some decisions that will change this trajectory, because this is a place nobody in America should be.”

For now, the northern Colorado community will continue to find creative ways to help each other get by. The staff at Chicken Salad Chick is preparing extra food every day to get ready for the increase in need.

“It's not a lot, but we're really hoping that other businesses, if they have the ability to do that, they're able to step forward and maybe offer some assistance as well,” said Zumbrun.

Coloradans in need of food assistance can check out the following resources below:



The governor’s office suggested Coloradans call 211 or (866) 760-5489 or visit the 211 Colorado website. There is also a list of resources through the Feeding Colorado website, or by email: info@feedingcolorado.org.

Those looking for the most up-to-date information should click here.