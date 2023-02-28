Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near University of Colorado Boulder

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 10:40 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 00:43:06-05

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the University of Colorado Boulder Monday evening.

The incident happened in the area of 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, according to the Boulder Police Department.

CU issued an emergency alert, asking people to avoid the area.

According to the CU alert, the suspect is a heavy set white male with dark hair wearing a large coat. Boulder police said the suspect is in his 20s and wearing a heavy winter jacket.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here