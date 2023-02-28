Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near University of Colorado Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the University of Colorado Boulder Monday evening.

The incident happened in the area of 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, according to the Boulder Police Department.

CU issued an emergency alert, asking people to avoid the area.

CU EMERGENCY ALERT: Boulder investigating shooting at 1300 Canyon. Heavy police activity. Avoid area. Suspect info - white male heavy set, dark hair, large coat — CU Boulder Alerts (@cuboulderalerts) February 28, 2023

According to the CU alert, the suspect is a heavy set white male with dark hair wearing a large coat. Boulder police said the suspect is in his 20s and wearing a heavy winter jacket.

This is a developing story and will be updated.