CU Boulder police responding to shots fired inside Millennium Harvest House, residents told to avoid area

BOULDER, Colo. – Officers with the CU Boulder Police Department urged students and residents to avoid the area near Millennium Harvest House due to reports of shots fired inside the hotel Monday morning.

Both CU Boulder police and CU Boulder sent emergency alerts warning shots were fired at 1345 28th Street shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

The message said a suspect was at-large and that emergency personnel was responding. The alert advised students and residents to “stay away.”

CU EMERGENCY ALERT: Shots fired at 1345 28th St. Millennium Hotel. Suspect at large. Emergency personnel responding. Stay away. — CU Boulder Alerts (@cuboulderalerts) February 20, 2023

Police ordered a shelter-in-place for 28th to Taft and Arapahoe to Folsom. Residents along those areas were told to stay inside while officers canvassed the area.

A suspect was in custody shortly after 10:30 a.m., Boulder police said, but officers were still searching the Millennium Hotel.

"We can confirm that shots were fired inside the Millennium Hotel but we have no reports of fatalities or injuries at this time," police tweeted. "Please continue to avoid this area."

A CU Boulder official said via Twitter shortly after 11 a.m. that campus remains on normal operations and classes have not been cancelled.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated once we have more information.