Police: Woman was sleeping outside when she was confronted, shot by suspect near CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was sleeping outside when she was confronted and shot by a suspect near the University of Colorado Boulder Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said in an update Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard.

Authorities arrived within three minutes and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg, according to Boulder police. Officers applied a tourniquet and took her in a patrol car to the hospital.

Boulder police initially said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. In Tuesday's update, the department said she is stable.

The victim was sleeping outside when she was confronted by the suspect, who took off after the shooting, according to police. At this time, it is unknown if the two knew each other.

The victim was identified as a man Monday evening, however they identify as a woman, according to Boulder police.

A Boulder County Sheriff's Office K-9 was used to track the suspect immediately after the shooting to no avail. The suspect remains at-large as of Tuesday afternoon.

The department is "following up on several strong leads." Anyone with information is asked to call the Boulder PD tip line at 303-441-1974 and reference case 23-01930.