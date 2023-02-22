Watch Now
Police investigating unconfirmed report of active shooter at Boulder High School

Boulder Valley School District
Posted at 9:04 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:20:19-05

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder High School is currently on lockdown as police investigate an unconfirmed report of an active shooter.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted at 8:56 a.m. to say they were investigating the report, which is still unconfirmed as of 9:03 a.m.

Boulder High School is on lockdown and there is a heavy police presence. The school is just northwest of the University of Colorado Boulder, south of Canyon Boulevard and east of Broadway.

CU Boulder said police are investigating a report of a person with a gun near the high school.

A shelter-in-place order has been sent out to residents in the area highlighted in red below, police said.

shelter in place boulder feb 22 2023

Police are allowing cars to drive by the school.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with Denver7 for updates.

