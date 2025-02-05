Watch: Denver7 was on FaceTime with a family as ICE entered their Aurora apartment Wednesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation took place at the Edge of Lowry apartment complex early Wednesday morning as part of a larger law enforcement effort across the Denver metro area.

Local TdA targeted in large-scale federal operation across the Denver metro: ICE Tony Kovaleski

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were all at the Edge of Lowry complex as well assisting ICE.

Denver7 FaceTimed with a couple residents at Edge of Lowry on Wednesday morning as ICE entered their apartment.

“It’s scary — they pounded on our door hard,” Jennifer Moreno said. “They yelled for us to open the door.”

Moreno lives there with her husband and 12-year-old daughter, she explained to Denver7.

Their daughter was crying as ICE showed up around 6 a.m. Wednesday because she was scared, Moreno said. Her husband told officials that he needed to take the young girl to school, but they instructed the family to stay inside the apartment.

Moreno said they asked ICE for a warrant to enter their apartment, but officials did not show them one.

The family gained asylum on Jan. 14 and has their documents to prove as much, Moreno said.

The federal law enforcement operation cleared out around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Moreno and her family were then able to go to work and school, but they said it was a stressful morning having to wake up to that.

An ICE spokesperson couldn't confirm if anyone was detained during the operation yet.

The Edge of Lowry is one in a set of derelict properties that have been in the spotlight amid a months-long controversy over the presence of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in Aurora.

On Jan. 29, a suspected TdA member was arrested at the Edge of Lowry complex as part of a DEA operation.

Wednesday morning, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation was also taking place at the Cedar Run apartments near Quebec and Leetsdale in Denver.