Man seen in viral video from troubled Edge of Lowry complex arrested in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — A man who was seen in a viral video captured at the troubled Edge of Lowry apartment complex in Aurora was arrested in New York City after a months-long search.

Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 26, was arrested early Tuesday morning by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers in the Bronx borough of New York City, the Aurora Police Department confirmed to Denver7. He was wanted for first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm after a neighboring doorbell camera captured six men arriving at and eventually entering an apartment at the Edge of Lowry complex. One man was armed with a long rifle, while others appeared to be carrying handguns.

The surveillance video was recorded on Aug. 18, 2024, roughly 10 minutes before 25-year-old Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo was shot at the complex. He later died from his injuries.

“The Aurora Police Department values its positive working relationships with law enforcement at the local, state and federal level,” said Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain in a statement. “This collaboration resulted in the apprehension of a violent criminal, and we are thankful he can no longer victimize members of our community here in Aurora, as well as residents of New York City.”

Zambrano-Pacheco's arrest was first reported by our partners at The Denver Post.



Viral video of armed men inside Aurora apartment: 1 arrested, 2 ID'd; none yet linked to a gang

On Sept. 20, Aurora PD announced it had arrested one person — 21-year-old Naudi Lopez-Fernandez — and identified two others — Zambrano-Pacheco and 20-year-old Niefred Jose Serpa-Acosta — from the video. The three remaining men were eventually identified as 25-year-old Edilson Yoel Pena-Angulo, 23-year-old Denyeer Aramillo-Meneses, and 37-year-old Adan Jose Ramirez Sanchez.

Denyeer Aramillo-Meneses and Edilson Pena-Angulo were arrested by Department of Homeland Security investigators in New York on Nov. 27. According to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson, Aramillo Meneses and Pena Angulo were "unlawfully present citizens of Venezuela and confirmed members of transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua."

Niefred Jose Serpa-Acosta was arrested and formally charged in connection with a violent home invasion and kidnapping at the Edge of Lowry last month. He is one of nine suspects who face varying charges including second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery, second-degree burglary, extortion and menacing.

Aurora PD has not confirmed if Zambrano-Pacheco is a member of TdA.

Adan Jose Ramirez-Sanchez remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.