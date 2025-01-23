Colorado’s former top ICE official urges Congress to 'return to enforcing immigration laws'

WASHINGTON, Colo. — John Fabbricatore, the former field director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for Colorado and Wyoming, expressed complete support of President Donald Trump's new immigration plans before a U.S. House committee on Wednesday.

"I want to emphasize one key point today," said Fabbricatore. “Weak border and immigration enforcement policies have allowed unvetted and dangerous criminal illegal aliens to enter and thrive within our borders, leaving Americans at risk."

Fabbricatore took center stage during a two-hour hearing on Capitol Hill titled, “Restoring Immigration Enforcement in America.”

“We must return to enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress," said Fabbricatore. "This includes.. holding criminals accountable by reinstating ICE detainers and ensuring dangerous individuals are detained and deported."

The former Colorado ICE director stressed to members of Congress and a packed session that our country must return to a time when laws were enforced, and criminals were held accountable for their crimes.

Fabbricatore’s testimony included insight into his recent experiences in Aurora.

"One stark example is the Tren de Aragua gang," Fabbricatore said. “This violent group infiltrated Colorado, where their crimes range from jewelry store robberies to deadly shootings. I witnessed the aftermath firsthand in Aurora, Colorado, where gang members terrorized an apartment complex. Residents lived in fear as armed criminals roamed freely, culminating in horrific violence and murder."

Fabbricatore also answered questions from congressional members, including one from nine-term Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

“Now what do we do to fix it, Mr. Fabbricatore? [You’re] a guy who's on the front lines. What do we have to do to fix it?" asked Jordan.

“Number one, we must make sure we are giving the money especially to enforcement operations to go out, detain, and remove illegal aliens," Fabbricatore replied.

Fabbricatore also amplified Trump's call to hold cartels accountable. He cited more than 100,000 recent fentanyl deaths and told the congressional subcommittee, “We’re going directly after the cartels for killing our United States citizens."

