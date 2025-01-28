'Very desperate situation': Issues still arising at troubled Aurora complex ahead of closure

AURORA, Colo. — Problems continue to arise for families who are still living at an infamous Aurora apartment complex — ahead of it's closure.

Notices to shut down have recently been posted at the Edge of Lowry apartments, the complex that has been at the center of gang concerns in Aurora for the past several months.

Tenants who live at the building have to move out by 8 a.m. on Feb. 18. otherwise, they could be arrested for trespassing — according to the posted notices.

Advocacy groups who are assisting tenants with relocation help said there are still around 40 families left, including several children and they're worried about them possibly ending up homeless.

"There's been so much messaging out there about just painting all the residents here as criminals, as gang members, and completely ignoring the abhorrent conditions that these people are living in and which have been going on for years," said Jonathan Marcantoni, with Redress Movement Denver.

Aurora Aurora judge grants emergency order to close Edge of Lowry apartments Jeff Anastasio

The troubled building, which has been in the national spotlight due to crime and uninhabitable living conditions, is still seeing issues arising as the deadline for move-out looms, according to tenants and advocates.

Residents say they've been experiencing issues with no water or trash pick-up for about two weeks.

"Even though the city is planning on shutting down the building, that's no way to be treating tenants while they're still in there," said

V Reeves, with HouseKeys Action Network.

The group said it has been working to support families as they work to find a new place to live.

Denver7

Advocates said they want to see more assistance from the city and are taking it upon themselves to raise money for tenants through a GoFundMe.

"During this week, they haven't been able to bathe their children or properly cook food for their families," Reeves added.

A spokesperson with the City of Aurora said they're aware of the problems and are working to fix them.

Local Denver judge orders William Penn building, a derelict CBZ property, to be closed Landon Haaf

Aurora city officials said their temporary property administrator is helping resolve the water and trash issues and simultaneously helping connect families with relocation resources, but said it's all being done on a case-by-case basis.

Reeves described it as a 'very desperate situation' and is urging the community to lend a hand.

"We have been able to help around 20 families thus far, and we have maybe 40 left, and that means of the 40 left, there's over 60 children involved," Reeves added, "We hope to, you know, sufficiently provide support for these families, and we really need community to step in in order to do so, because the city has continued what the landlord did and abandoned these tenants."

Denver7 has been following developments at several troubled apartment complexes in Aurora since before claims that the Tren de Aragua gang had taken over one of the apartment buildings surfaced. Scroll through the timeline below to read our coverage.