2 'confirmed' TdA members wanted by Aurora police arrested in New York

Two suspected members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and wanted by Aurora police were arrested in New York this week.

According to a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25 were tracked down by the Department of Homeland Security investigators on November 27 and both remained in ICE custody.

“Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25, are unlawfully present citizens of Venezuela and confirmed members of transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua,” said Steve Kotecki, Public Affairs Officer. “U.S. Border Patrol encountered Pena April 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas after he unlawfully entered the United States. USBP issued him a notice to appear and released him on his own recognizance May 3, 2023. He was arrested by the Westminster Police Department in Colorado on local charges,” the release continued.

According to ICE, Meneses was arrested on September 10, 2023 by USBP after crossing the border in El Paso.

Denver7 previously reported Aurora police issued arrested warrants for both who were allegedly seen in a viral video with a group of armed men knocking on doors inside an apartment complex.

The warrants included charges of first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm, according to the Aurora Police Department. Their whereabouts were unknown, Denver7 first reported in October.

Police said Pena-Angulo and Aramillo-Meneses were among four others who were seen on video with guns inside The Edge at Lowry Complex apartments on Aug. 18, just minutes before 25-year-old Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo wasfatally shot at the complex.

Denver7's Robert Garrison contributed to this report.