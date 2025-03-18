Immigration rights activist taken into ICE custody in Aurora Monday night, advocacy group says

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora immigrant rights activist was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Aurora on Monday night, according to an immigrant advocacy group.

The American Friends Service Committee said in a Facebook post that ICE detained Jeanette Vizguerra without warning and appears to be ready to deport her back to Mexico. Vizguerra is the founder of the Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition.

AFSC and Coloradans for Immigrant Rights said Vizguerra is not allowed to contact her family from the ICE facility, and her family said they are concerned for her safety. They're protested her detention outside the Aurora ICE Processing Center Tuesday morning.

The organization has set up a GoFundMe to reunite Vizguerra with her family. One of Vizguerra's children wrote in the fundraiser's description that their mother was detained outside her job at Target.

In 2017, Vizguerra was forced to seek sanctuary after facing possible deportation to Mexico, spending a total of three years confined to Denver’s First Unitarian Church.

According to her lawyer, Vizguerra is a survivor of violence who escaped from Mexico City to the U.S. in 1997 with her husband and eldest daughter, who was then 6 years old.

