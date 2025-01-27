Immigration rights advocates in Colorado react to DEA raid in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Immigration advocates responded to the Drug Enforcement Administration raid in Adams County over the weekend, expressing their concerns over the investigation and sharing on social media the investigation is "not the whole truth."

Denver7 Investigates reported the DEA was executing a federal search warrant at a vacant property where a special agent referred to the gathering as an invitation-only Ten de Aragua party. Around 5:45 a.m., Denver7 Investigates' cameras captured the moments of agents rounding up people and escorting them onto a bus.

"What we know over many years is that it is not usual to see ICE be present at a DEA investigation or arrest site, and it's very concerning to us and a little bit suspicious that all of the people were turned over into ICE custody instead of into the Federal Marshals Custody," Jennifer Piper, with the Colorado Office of American Friends Service Committee, said.

The American Friends Service Committee is one of the organizations that collaborated to create the Colorado Rapid Response Network (CORRN)which was launched in 2017 to help people receive advice and support who may be seeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their community. Last week Denver7 shared how their 24/7 hotline has seen an increase in calls.

"This morning we didn't receive calls to the hotline, but now we are starting to receive calls from people whose loved ones are missing and who they believe, or have confirmed, are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Piper said.

According to the DEA, the operation involved more than 100 local and federal law enforcement personnel and this raid was part of a months-long investigation towards targeting the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).



Denver7 has been following developments regarding Tren de Aragua since last summer, since before social media posts went viral, claiming the gang had taken over a troubled apartment complex in Aurora. Scroll through the timeline below to read our coverage.

"Immigration and Customs Enforcement often detains anyone who's present when they arrive on scene and they don't have to have an arrest warrant or probable cause to start interrogating people," Piper said. "Oftentimes, people, when they're afraid, (they) will reveal their country of origin, and that is often enough for (ICE) to take them into custody. It's very concerning right now to see people reporting that their loved ones were detained, and have not had any criminal charges filed against them."

Jeanette Vizguerra, the founder of the Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition and an immigration rights advocate who sought sanctuary in Denver after facing possible deportation to Mexico in 2017, said she had been working with her colleague Piper to help investigate what happened on Sunday morning and help the people who were calling her concerned for their loved ones who were arrested in this raid.

Vizguerra described her day Sunday, saying she had been "...working very fast [to] investigate, who is the families affected, look at resources, try to support, emotional [support] and the legal resources. At the same time, send good information, real information in the community."

Vizguerra explained if there is a concern for ICE activity, to send it to CORNN so the group can help confirm if it is real or not before fear is spread throughout the community.

As she continues to advocate for the immigrant community, Vizguerra hopes peoplewill recognize their rights, seek out community forums, and suggests taking copies of one's birth certificate and social security to have on their phones when needed.