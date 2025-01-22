Woman who sought sanctuary in Denver church reacts to Trump's removal of 'sensitive areas'

DENVER — As Colorado leaders prepare for the impact of President Donald Trump’s executive orders addressing immigration, advocate Jeanette Vizguerra is working on a plan to help undocumented immigrants who could be affected.

“[Trump] is trying to create very much damage in my community, but at the same time, around the country, the people are ready to fight,” Vizguerra said.

In 2017, Vizguerra was forced to seek sanctuary after facing possible deportation to Mexico. She spent a total of three years at Denver’s First Unitarian Church.

According to her lawyer, Vizguerra is a survivor of violence who escaped from Mexico City to the U.S. in 1997 with her husband and eldest daughter, who was then 6 years old.

News Undocumented mom named to the Time 100 TheDenverChannel.com Team

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued two new directives. The first rescinds prior guidelines that limited Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection operations in "sensitive areas" such as schools and churches.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country," Huffman said in a statement. "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest."

The second directive rolls back the broader use of the humanitarian parole program. Huffman criticized the Biden administration’s approach, claiming it indiscriminately allowed 1.5 million migrants to enter the country.

“This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis,” Huffman said.

National Politics Churches, schools no longer off limits for immigration enforcement Scripps News Staff

Vizguerra said in response to those directives, she is creating a network of undisclosed safe spaces for those who need them.

“I have options to continue to have some people in secure spaces. At the same time, there are steps to take to continue to empower the community. I have workshops called Know Your Rights,” Vizguerra said. “At the same time here in Colorado, we have the rapid response line for the people to call and share the activities of ICE.”

Vizguerra said now is the time for immigrants and allies to fight back against what she calls unjust policies.

“Immigration around the world is natural. These people need to understand America is one continent, not one country. The USA is composed of people around the world,” Vizguerra said.

Vizguerra said despite being undocumented in the past, she pushes back against those who call her a criminal.

“All years I’m living here, I pay taxes. Donald Trump does not pay taxes. My charge for entering the [country] is one misdemeanor. Trump has 24 felonies. Who is the real criminal?” Vizguerra said.