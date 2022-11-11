Cousin of Aurora quadruple homicide suspect arrested for accessory to first-degree murder after the fact

AURORA, Colo. — The cousin of the suspect in an Aurora quadruple homicide was arrested Thursday for accessory to first-degree murder after the fact, the Aurora Police Department announced.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Oct. 30 inside an Aurora home near East 10th Avenue and Geneva Street. Four people — 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, his girlfriend, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, Maria's father, 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, and a neighbor, 49-year-old Rudolfo Salgado Perez — were killed.

The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena, was the ex-boyfriend of Maria's twin sister, who survived the shooting. Castorena has not been arrested and is on the run, according to Aurora police.

Castorena's cousin, 22-year-old Carlos Casillas-Flores, was arrested Thursday for accessory to first-degree murder after the fact and booked into the Aurora Jail.

At this time, there is no evidence that Casillas-Flores was directly involved in the shooting, but investigators believe he helped Castorena hide from authorities, Aurora police said.

Castorena's brother, 18-year-old Juan Angel Castorena, was arrested last week for investigation on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Castorena's arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867