4 people killed, children unhurt in shooting at home in Aurora; suspect at large

AURORA, Colo — A shooting at a house in Aurora overnight has left one woman and three men dead. The suspect remains at large.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of N. Geneva Street and Aurora police said a suspect has not been apprehended. The suspect in the shooting was identified by police as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena.

He is described as 5-foot-4, with dark hair and a lion tattoo on his neck. Police said they did not know what he was wearing. Aurora police say he is armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

In a press briefing Sunday, Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said two very young children and one adult female were inside the home at the time of the shooting but are unharmed. The woman is Castorena's domestic partner, Oates said.

"[Castorena] has a history of involving domestic violence," Oates said. "This was an accumulation of events that led to this."

Oates said Castorena has a restraining order in place preventing the suspect from going near the home or his domestic partner. He said Castorena lives just blocks away from the home where the shooting took place. However, a search of that home came up empty.

The suspect's children are safe in another state, Oates said.

Denver7 spoke with a man who lives in Texas and says he is a relative of the victims.

“All we find out is that the suspect is on the loose. We don't know who's dead yet. We don't know. They don't want to give us information because we live in El Paso, Texas,” the relative said.

A reverse 911 call was sent to residents nearby the shooting.

Police ask anyone who sees something suspicious in the area to call 911.

BREAKING: Four victims hurt in shooting at a home near 10th/Geneva in Aurora. At least one person has died, according to police. Suspect remains at large. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/QswqFMPAbe — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) October 30, 2022