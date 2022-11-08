Family of man killed in Aurora shooting asking for help moving body to Honduras

AURORA, Colo. — The family of Kenneth Green Luque is on a desperate mission to bring his body back to his home country of Honduras.

“Please, help me. Help me! Help me bring my son’s body here so I can bury him,” his mother, Suyapa Luque, said in Spanish by video call from Honduras.

The 20-year-old was shot and killed the morning of Oct. 30 inside an Aurora home near East 10th Avenue and Geneva Street. His girlfriend and the mother of their two young kids, Maria Anita Serrano, was also killed, along with her father and a neighbor.

The alleged shooter, Joseph Costarena, was the ex-boyfriend of Serrano’s twin sister, who survived the shooting.

“I never imagined this would happen to my son, because he was such a good boy, very educated, very respectful,” Luque said.

Green grew up in Honduras before moving to the U.S. at the age of 14 for a better life.

“They cut my son’s dreams and hopes short. He was a 20-year-old boy but filled with dreams and hopes,” Luque said.

The two were supposed to see each other for the first time in six years this Christmas, a visit Luque will now never get.

His mother, who lives in Honduras, wants him buried near her so she can be closer to him.



My story and interview with his mother airs later tonight, but in the meantime, here’s a link to the @gofundme to help with the transport: https://t.co/iLiNKUHShL. @DenverChannel — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) November 8, 2022

“If they arrest [the shooter], if they put him in prison, if they end his life, it’s not going to bring my son back. But I do want justice for him, I want justice for my son,” the mother said.

Kenneth would’ve turned 21 on Tuesday, Nov. 7. His family is hoping to take custody of his two daughters, who now don’t have a mother or a father.

If you’d like to help his family bring his body home to Honduras, you can make a donation to their GoFundMe fundraiser.