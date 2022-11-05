Brother of suspect in Aurora quadruple murder arrested in Denver

DENVER — Police on Friday arrested the brother of the man wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora last weekend for investigation on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.

The Aurora Police Department said officers arrested Juan Angel Castorena, 18, near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver sometime Friday.

The department says it is investigating him for accessory after the fact but that “there is no evidence indicating Juan was involved in the shootings on Geneva Street on October 30, 2022.”

Joseph Castorena, 21, is still at large, Aurora police said. He is accused by police of shooting and killing 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, and 49-year-old Rudolfo Salgado Perez at a home around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Geneva Street in Aurora. Two young children and a woman who were at the house at the time were unharmed, Aurora’s police chief said.

The department said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the woman and Joseph Castorena. Castorena has a restraining order against him that prevents him from going near the home or his domestic partner.

Castorena is described as a 5'4" tall Hispanic male with dark hair and a lion tattoo on his neck.

A reward for information leading to his arrest was increased to $15,000 earlier this week. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.