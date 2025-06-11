Aurora mayor announces in-person city council meetings suspended until Kilyn Lewis lawsuit settled

AURORA, Colo. — Mayor Mike Coffman announced Tuesday in-person Aurora City Council meetings are suspended until a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Kilyn Lewis is settled.

Since the shooting death of the unarmed Black 37-year-old in May 23, 2024, Coffman said city council meetings have been disrupted with protesters threatening and harassing council members.

The mayor alleges protesters have ignored city council's rules of conduct during the public comment listening period, including more than one person standing at the podium, disregarding allotted time limits for each speaker and denying other people who were signed up to speak the opportunity to do so. They have repeated demands for a financial settlement from the city following the killing of Lewis.

"Their goal is simple, write them a check and they will go away. Until then, they will continue to disrupt our meetings," Coffman said on social media. "They have no choice but to continue disrupting our meetings because their lawsuit is meritless. This is why we have no choice but to stop all in-person council meetings, and go virtual, until their lawsuit has been concluded."

The family of Lewis filed a wrongful death lawsuit at the end of last month against the City of Aurora and the police officer who shot the young man.

Both the Aurora and Denver police departments had Lewis under surveillance on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder in relation to a shooting on May 5, 2024. When they tried to arrest Lewis, he pulled an object out of his pocket — later identified as a cell phone — in front of armed Aurora SWAT members, seen in bodycam video footage released in June 2024.

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said the officers formed a semi-circle around Lewis as he was exiting his car. Lewis moved from the trunk to the driver's side door, as Aurora SWAT officer Michael Dieck told Lewis to "get on the ground" several times. Lewis "raised his right hand while keeping his left hand by his side, and continued to walk towards the driver's side door of the car," according to Kellner.

Once Lewis reached the door, he "lowered his right hand and began to move his hand around in the vicinity of the right rear of his pants." Kellner said that Lewis "[appeared] to manipulate something in his waistband or pocket." Following a second round of commands, Lewis "slightly bends his knees and appears to be retrieving something from his right rear pocket," according to Kellner. That's when Dieck fatally shot Lewis.

On Oct. 11, 2024, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it would not press criminal charges against Dieck, but Dieck is no longer on the Aurora SWAT Team. In a report, Kellner found that Dieck was justified in using deadly force and said criminal charges were not warranted. A separate report from the Aurora Police Department also determined the officer did not violate agency policy.

The lawsuit filed by the family of Lewis alleges the 37-year-old was given “conflicting commands,” which included simultaneous orders to get on the ground and show his hands. It further alleges that Dieck did not issue any verbal warning he would shoot, “nor allow sufficient time for Kilyn to comply” with what the family claims were “overlapping and conflicting commands being shouted at him.”

In a report last year, Aurora’s independent monitor raised questions surrounding APD’s handling of the shooting, specifically why officers approached Lewis without cover when the department considered the situation a “high-risk stop."

The Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, an advocacy group in Aurora, released the following statement Wednesday in response to Coffman's move to suspend Aurora City Council's in-person meetings:

"We have always been clear; this movement is not only about Kilyn. It is about every voice that has been silenced, every Black life ignored, and every name that risks being added to a growing list of the lost. We do not forget. We do not yield. And we will not allow those in positions of authority to hide from the truth or from the people they claim to serve." The Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership

