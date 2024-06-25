'We demand justice': Supporters of Kilyn Lewis speak out at Aurora City Council meeting

Family, friends, and supporters gathered outside the Aurora Municipal Center Monday for a rally in support of Kilyn Lewis.

Lewis, a Black man, was unarmed on May 23 when he was shot by a member of the Aurora Police SWAT team, which was executing a warrant related to a shooting. Lewis died in a hospital two days later.

On Thursday, the Aurora Police Department released an edited version of the body camera footage, where Interim Chief Heather R. Morris detailed how the shooting occurred.

Before the Aurora City Council meeting on Monday, supporters played music and chanted Lewis's name before entering the building to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting.

"We need to start fresh," said Kiawa Lewis, the oldest brother of Kilyn, at the rally. "Because right now we're just full — this county is full of racism."

Kiawa held a large photo of himself hugging his brother as he lay in a hospital bed.

"I just wanted to take a picture one last time with the person that I love dearly. No judgment, no nothing," said Kiawa. "I just had to realize that I'm never going to get to see my brother ever again."

Kiawa said Kilyn's organs were donated after his death.

The death of Kilyn Lewis was the primary topic for community members who spoke during the city council meeting.

"We demand justice for Kilyn Lewis. [Aurora PD] needs to release the entire unedited body-cam footage," said one person who spoke during public comment.

Aurora's consent decree, the agreement focused on improving policies and officer training following the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, was also criticized.

"Despite its toothless consent decree, the Aurora Police Department continues to be a racist lynch mob. A lawless gang really who, if it were up to you all, would continue to kill unarmed Black people without consequence," said another person who spoke at the city council meeting.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Critical Incident Response Team (CRIT) is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. A second administrative investigation is being led by Aurora PD's Internal Investigations Bureau to determine whether the officer failed to comply with the department’s policies and training.

Kilyn's family plans to sue the Aurora Police Department.