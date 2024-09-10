Rally before Aurora City Council meeting brings attention to Kilyn Lewis investigation, Venezuelan immigrants

AURORA, Colo. — Supporters of the family of Kilyn Lewis, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by Aurora police in May, gathered outside the Aurora Municipal Building Monday evening to share concerns about the investigation into Lewis's death.

Auontai Anderson, an organizer of the event, said Lewis's family has not received many updates in the 109 days since the 37-year-old's death.

"That's not justice, that's not accountability. That is drawing on a situation longer and longer and longer because they believe that the pressure of Kilyn is going to die," said Anderson.

Lewis was killed by an Aurora SWAT officer when he pulled an object out of his pocket — later determined to be a cell phone — during an arrest attempt on May 23, according to bodycam video footage released in June.On Monday, Denver7 asked whether the Lewis family was pursuing a lawsuit against the City of Aurora or the Aurora Police Department.

"That's a space that we won't go into to ensure that if they are considering that process, or are in pursuit of that process, we want to keep that incubated to protect their pursuit if that's what they choose," said MiDian Holmes, CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership.

Attendees also expressed concern about racism against Venezuelan immigrants in Aurora amid increasing attention on the Tren de Aragua gang.

"I have strong relationships with some of these Venezuelans, and they're definitely not gangster," said Natasha Barshalom, founder of KOSM Triggered Futures. "They're people that came from a country that were going through very hard times, which is why they're here."

Attendees of the rally also spoke out during public comment at the Aurora City Council meeting.