Independent monitor applauds Aurora's 'embrace' of consent decree, response to Kilyn Lewis' death

AURORA, Colo. — In its latest report, the independent monitor determined that the City of Aurora has "substantially embraced" the consent decree and applauded the Aurora Police Department's response to the death of Kilyn Lewis.

A consent decree was established in Aurora in November 2021 following several incidents involving Aurora PD and Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR), including the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The purpose of the consent decree is to reform the two departments after the Colorado Attorney General’s Office found violations of state and federal laws due to racially biased policing and the use of force.

IntegrAssure was named the consent decree monitor in February 2022, which assists with new policies and training to ensure different mandates are met.

Tuesday's report is the eighth of twelve scheduled reports and focuses on the period between August 16, 2024, and February 15, 2025.



In its executive summary, IntegrAssure noted that the city, Aurora PD and AFR "continued to embrace and take action toward shifting the culture to one of continuous improvement."

"Notwithstanding the additional cautionary track assessments detailed in the Monitor’s assessments below, the Monitor is pleased with and encouraged by the City’s overall progress, and believes that the City has substantially embraced the philosophy of continuous improvement and is well on the way to the reforms envisioned in the [consent decree]," IntegrAssure wrote.

The report comes 11 months after the death of Kilyn Lewis, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by Aurora PD SWAT Officer Michael Dieck in May 2024. He was shot while officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant.

Lewis was unarmed at the time but was holding a cell phone, which Dieck thought was a gun, according to APD. He died two days after the shooting.

Watchdog applauds Aurora's consent decree work, response to Kilyn Lewis' death

In its assessment, IntegrAssure said Lewis' death "understandably caused deep concern in the community." The monitor, however, determined that the review of the incident, as well as the changes made in response, "reflect APD's commitment to continuous improvement."

"Unfortunately, even in the best police departments, critical incidents revealing areas for improvement can and do occur. What distinguishes an exceptional police department is how it responds to such incidents, and the degree of confidence that the public has in its ability to do so," said IntegrAssure.

In each report, the independent monitor evaluates the city on seven sections outlined in the consent decree. IntegrAssure determined that the city "achieved full operational integrity" for two sections — policies and training generally and use of ketamine and other chemical sedatives. It is on the "right track" for three sections — use of force (UOF); recruiting, hiring and promotion; and accountability and transparency — and is on a "cautionary track" for two sections — addressing racial bias in policing and documentation of stops.

Compared to the previous reporting period (RP), the city saw an improvement in two sections: use of force and recruiting, hiring and promotion. The city saw a status reduction in one section: addressing racial bias in policing.

The consent decree outlines 78 mandates that are the "basis for the Monitorship." In the first 2.5 years under the CD, IntegrAssure found 57 mandates to be "in substantial compliance." Of those, the monitor determined that 25 did not need to be actively assessed again "unless changes are made."

In the most recent reporting period (Reporting Period 8), the monitor found 32 mandates in "substantial compliance," 18 mandates "on the right track" and three mandates on the "cautionary track." In total, IntegrAssure determined that 57 of the 78 mandates (73%) are in "substantial compliance," the same level as the end of the previous reporting year.

However, the independent monitor noted that more mandates are on a "cautionary track" compared to the previous period. In RP8, there were three mandates on a cautionary track, compared to one in RP7.

"For the three mandates that are partially compliant on a cautionary track, the key areas that need to be addressed by APD in order to achieve substantial compliance include fully implementing an automated or structured compliance dashboard and exception reporting system to track and analyze compliance trends relating to enforcement and non-enforcement stops; developing a process or system that assesses CDC (Contact Data Collection) compliance and other metrics by officer; creating a structured remediation process to address instances of non-compliance and holding officers accountable for such non-compliance; and implementing a fully functional and integrated early warning/intervention system before, during and after APD’s transition to a new system," IntegrAssure said.

By agency, IntegrAssure determined:



Aurora Civil Service Commission (CSC) achieved substantial compliance for all 12 of its consent decree mandates

Two of AFR's 19 mandates are "not yet in substantial compliance."

19 of APD's 47 mandates are "not yet in substantial compliance."

The 327-page report lists 12 focus items, as named below:



Follow-up on May 15, 2021, traffic stop incident

Outcomes from May 23, 2024, Kilyn Lewis fatal officer-involved shooting

SWAT review & operational modifications following the Kilyn Lewis OIS

Administrative investigations & implementation of Directive Manual 10.2

Enhancements to FRB (Force Review Board) process & backlog reduction

Contact data collection (CDC)

Operational integrity assessments & RISKS reviews

Pursuit policy revisions - balancing risks & responsibility

APD's policy on undocumented immigrants amid recent developments

Quality assurance unit developments

Data systems

Hiring process developments

In its previous report, the independent monitor raised several questions surrounding Lewis' death, specifically:



How to best determine when Aurora SWAT should be involved in executing warrants for other jurisdictions. How to best ensure that less lethal options are available and utilized, when possible, in SWAT operations. How to best ensure that best-practice tactics relative to high-risk stops are followed, so as to provide the greatest possibility of arrests occurring without injury to officers involved in or subjects of such stops. How to best determine if officers who have been involved in prior officer-involved shootings should remain in high-risk assignments in the department.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office determined that Officer Dieck was justified when he shot Lewis and declined to press charges. In addition, Aurora PD's internal investigation found that Dieck did not violate department policy.

However, according to the independent monitor, Officer Dieck was removed from his SWAT position following a joint review by the Chief's Review Board (CRB) and Force Review Board (FRB). IntegrAssure said the decision was "not solely based on this incident but also grounded in considerations of officer wellness, community trust, and a comprehensive assessment of past engagements."

The monitor noted that APD's Internal Investigations Bureau (IIB) "did not fully document whether the [Dieck's] transition to lethal force was consistent with policy; did not fully document the IIB’s assessment of the officer’s prior OIS incidents while detailing some of the officer’s positive performance reviews; and did not specifically delineate the inculpatory and exculpatory evidence with respect to each charge." IntegrAssure said these issues were addressed during a review initiated by Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain.

"The Kilyn Lewis officer-involved shooting demonstrates the high stakes of tactical decisionmaking in high-risk operations and the need for intense scrutiny of such incidents. While the criminal investigation resulted in no charges, and APD’s administrative review found no violation of APD policy by the involved officer, the need for significant reform of SWAT operational practices was recognized by both the Monitor and APD, and APD addressed and implemented such reforms," the monitor wrote.

IntegrAssure said it will continue to evaluate the police department's handling of critical incidents, "with a focus on assessing whether accountability mechanisms lead to critical analysis and tangible operational improvements when needed."

"The systemic issues illuminated by this case relating to SWAT tactics, officer retention, administrative investigation processes and FRB reviews, must be addressed holistically to enhance public trust, officer safety and overall policing outcomes in Aurora," the monitor continued.

According to IntegrAssure, Chief Chamberlain independently initiated an in-depth review of his department's SWAT operations. Following that review, multiple operational and policy changes were made, focusing on:



Warrant service procedures

Tactical adjustments

Training enhancements

Command-level oversight

The independent monitor determined that these changes "mark a significant step forward in enhancing tactical efficiency, oversight and accountability."

"Through tighter warrant service controls, revised tactical procedures, expanded training initiatives and stronger command presence, APD has positioned SWAT to operate with greater precision and reduced risk, so deployments are aligned with best practices in modern policing. These changes reflect a deliberate shift in strategy, reinforcing SWAT’s role as a highly skilled, mission-focused team dedicated to executing critical operations safely and effectively," IntegrAssure wrote.

Warrant service procedures

Following its review, Aurora PD changed how SWAT is deployed for arrest and search warrants that originate from outside agencies, including the Denver Police Department.

According to the independent monitor, under the department's previous policy, Denver warrants that met Aurora PD's SWAT deployment criteria were automatically assigned to APD SWAT since Denver's SWAT team does not operate outside its jurisdiction. Now, all internal and external warrant service requests will face a "more rigorous approval process."

"While Denver warrants will continue to be executed under certain conditions, the rigor applied to determining which warrants to execute has been significantly increased," according to the independent monitor.

Aurora PD created a Risk Assessment Matrix to classify warrants as either high-risk or low-risk. The assessment is based on various factors, including the suspect's criminal history, gang affiliation, and weapons concerns. Under Aurora PD's new policy, SWAT will "only be deployed for high-risk warrants meeting strict criteria, with final approval resting with the SWAT Lieutenant and Special Operations Commander or Division Chief."

The department also introduced a "Screen Down" form to capture "essential data" from incidents where SWAT is called out. Following an incident, SWAT members must document their response timelines, tactical decisions, equipment deployment and more.

Tactical adjustments

Aurora PD identified several areas where SWAT's tactical approach "could be modified to reduce risk while maintaining operational effectiveness," according to IntegrAssure. Those adjustments include:



Shifting SWAT's approach when it comes to high-risk vehicle stops

Expanding the use of less-lethal options

Introducing new breaching and reconnaissance techniques

Under a new policy, the SWAT unit must have a designated less-lethal operator during every arrest scenario. This person will prioritize the use of less-lethal tools, such as tasers and gas deployment.

If the designated less-lethal operator must use lethal force, they are required to "verbally announce" who will take over their less-lethal responsibilities, according to IntegrAssure.

The report states that APD has incorporated new breaching methods during barricade situations to "increase safety and compliance without immediately resorting to chemical agents."

IntegrAssure specifically noted an uptick in the use of energetic breaching, in which officers use controlled explosives to gain entry. According to the monitor, "this technique allows doors to be breached remotely, keeping officers out of the "fatal funnel" of doorways where suspects may be waiting to ambush officers."

Aurora SWAT has also increased the use of drones to scout out situations.

"Drones can now conduct primary searches after a breach instead of immediately sending in officers or K-9 units. The use of drones with audio capabilities has already proven effective in obtaining suspect compliance through remote verbal commands," the monitor wrote.

Training enhancements

Aurora PD has increased training for its SWAT officers following Chamberlain's review.

The SWAT unit must now complete 240 hours of annual team training — consistent with national best practices, according to the independent monitor. SWAT officers must also complete 313 hours of individual training.

The new training has been "refocused" to include:



Vehicle barricade and pedestrian contact scenarios

Night vision operations and team movement

Hostage rescue and decisional shooting

Energetic breaching techniques and drone deployment

According to IntegrAssure, Aurora SWAT is now using Buckley Space Force Base to conduct "force-on-force training." The military base provides a "realistic environment to refine tactical responses." APD is also looking into virtual reality (VR) training software that can simulate other high-risk scenarios.

Command oversight and accountability measures

Under a new policy, the Aurora PD special operations division commander or division chief must be present at all SWAT callouts and warrant services "whenever possible."

The department also adjusted the selection and retention process for SWAT officers. Under the new retention policy, SWAT officers who have been involved in more than one police shooting will be subject to a case-by-case review to determine whether they will remain with the SWAT unit.

"This assessment will consider the circumstances of each incident, the officer’s overall performance history, officer wellness and community trust to ensure that SWAT remains staffed with officers who uphold the highest operational standards and in whom the community has confidence," according to the independent monitor.

SWAT philosophy change

IntegrAssure said a key takeaway of Chamberlain's review is SWAT's "refocused mission."

According to the independent monitor, under Chamberlain's leadership, SWAT has scaled back non-critical deployments. Instead, the unit is reserved for "high-risk, complex operations where their specialized training is most needed."

"This strategic shift prioritizes deliberate, well-planned responses over reactive deployments, allowing SWAT to deploy with all necessary tools and tactics in play while maintaining maximum control over tempo and positioning," according to IntegrAssure.

There has also been a shift in the team's internal culture. IntegrAssure noted a new focus on collaboration and communication, with changes having been implemented following input from the team.

The independent monitor said SWAT leadership has heard positive feedback from team members, "particularly regarding the increased focus on training and the clarity of operational priorities."