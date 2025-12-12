A Colorado gray wolf that wandered into New Mexico has been re-released in Grand County

DENVER — A gray wolf from the controversial Copper Creek pack that wandered into New Mexico has been captured and re-released in Grand County on Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

CPW cited proximity to an unpaired female gray wolf, the presence of natural prey and distance from livestock as reasons for choosing Grand County for the wolf’s release. The agency didn’t provide any specifics about the release location, or where New Mexico Department of Fish and Game officials captured the wolf.

Wolf movement maps from October and November showed wolf activity in watersheds close to the New Mexico border – and near the Front Range.

“We are grateful to our partners at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for their efforts to capture and return a member of Colorado’s gray wolf population,” acting CPW Director Laura Clellan said in a news release. “Gray wolf 2403 has been returned to Colorado and released in a location where it can best contribute to CPW’s efforts to establish a self-sustaining wolf population while concurrently attempting to minimize potential wolf-related livestock conflicts.”

As part of its voter-mandated wolf reintroduction, Colorado has a memorandum of understanding with the neighboring states of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico that requires any wolf that crosses into those states will be returned. Likewise, Mexican gray wolves that leave Arizona and New Mexico will be returned to their designated areas as part of those states’ Mexican gray wolf recovery efforts.



Read the full Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan below.

The Copper Creek pack’s existence was confirmed in June of 2024 in Grand County. Months later, all but one wolf from the pack was captured and relocated after a series of livestock attacks, but the controversy surrounding the pack didn’t stop.

In May, CPW officials shot and killed one of the wolves it said was responsible for four livestock depredations in an eight-day span. The lone uncaptured wolf is believed to be to blame for a string of sheep attacks in Rio Blanco County this summer.

The pack was the subject of a special CPW commission meeting in July, in which the commission opted not to direct CPW to take any action on the wolf pack for the time being.

CPW is planning a third round of gray wolf reintroductions in January 2026.

Denver7 has been following Colorado's wolf reintroduction program since the very beginning, and you can explore all of that reporting in the timeline below. The timeline starts with our most recent story.