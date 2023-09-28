Elijah McClain case blog: Updates from Thursday, September 28

Denver7 is following the trial for two Aurora officers, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt who have pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree assault in the arrest of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, encountered police on Aug. 24, 2019 after a person called 911 to report a “sketchy” man walking in Aurora.

Scroll down to read updates from the Tuesday, September 27 proceedings.

Police responded and put McClain, who was unarmed and had not committed a crime, into a neck hold. Paramedics administered a sedative called ketamine, which officials said led to cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. He was declared brain dead days later and died Aug. 30, 2019. A pathologist found he was given a higher dose of ketamine than recommended for somebody of his size and, as a result, he overdosed.

All five people facing jury trials pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in January 2023 in the wake of a grand jury indictment.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

COURT RESUMES AFTER DENYING MOTIONS FOR MISTRIAL

Court resumed Friday morning about 30 minutes later than usual after hearing arguments from the defense who called for a mistrial on Wednesday afternoon following the judge's instruction to jurors on the meaning of "reasonable suspicion" as it is understood by the law.

The prosecution started the day by calling their first witness to the stand: Andrea Libhart, a registered nursed at the Emergency Department for UCHealth.

Libhart was working at UCHealth the night of McClain’s arrest and attended to him when he was admitted to the hospital. She explained the procedures that go into submitting and inputting blood orders for analysis.

The witness was excused after the defense waived their right to cross examination.

The prosecution then called their second witness, Michael Lamb, a forensic toxicologist who has been working at NMS Labs in Pennsylvania for the past 11 years.

He explained toxicology results can't be explained in a vaccum and that it's not up to a toxicologist to determine someone's cause of death as that's not something they're trained in when questioned by the People as to whether a toxicologist could say what caused a person's death.

Lamb told the People that this job in the days after McClain's arrest was to make sure that all the testing performed by lab technicians was accurate and that it made sense and that proper procedures were followed. Once he verified everything was in order, Lamb then completed a report with the findings of those lab tests and sent them back to the Adams County Coroner.

He was then questioned about the many types of tests that were performed on Elijah McClain's blood, such as an atomoxetine test that would reveal ketamine in the blood, confirmatory tests for cannabinoids that could test for things like marijuana, as well as broad spectrum tests for psychoactive drugs that might have been present in McClain's body the night of his arrest.

The atomoxetine test, Lamb said, revealed there were 13 ng/mL (nanongrams per mililiter) of ketamine in McClain's blood the night of his arrest. Other panel testing that was performed to test for synthetic cannabinoids, bath salts, LSD, psilocybin, amphetamines, benzodiazepines or cocaine, as well as fentanyl did not detect any levels of these drugs within his system the night of his encounter with police, he said.

In cross examination, defense attorney Stephen Burnstein questioned Lamb as to the amount of ketamine required to put someone under anesthesia, which is between 4 to 6 mg/kg. The amount given to McClain that night, Lamb said, was about 7 mg/kg.

Burnstein then posed a series of questions about the effects of that amount of ketamine on someone's body, including whether such amounts could cause someone to vomit, whether that amount of ketamine can cause acidosis (too much acid in bodily fluids), whether it can cause excessive salivation or excessive mucosa.

That line of questioning would help the defense argue it wasn't the officers' actions that led to McClain's death, but rather, the administration of ketamine.

The defense then asked about marijuana and its effects on the body, and whether a certain amount of it can cause people to have a rapid heart rate or have other side effects, like paranoia or hallucinations.

Lamb replied that while all these effects are possible, detection of higher THC would not necessarily mean that someone will suffer from bad side effects as some people may be extremely tolerant to the effects of the drug.

"It’s important to note that since (marijuana) detected, it doesn’t mean that it was used that day," Lamb said.

Both ketamine and marijuana were found in McClain's system the day of his arrest, but on Sept. 22, a medical expert with a specialty in pulmonary and critical care said it was his opinion marijuana was not a relevant contributor in McClain's death.

Following his testimony, the court took a short morning recess.

Updates from Day 5 of the trial can be found here.