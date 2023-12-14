Elijah McClain case: Defense witness offers differing perspective on ketamine

Prosecutors in the third and final trial in the case of Elijah McClain's 2019 death rested their case following the testimony of forensic pathologist Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Wednesday. The defense will start calling witnesses on Thursday.

Two paramedics are at the center of this trial, and both defendants face charges of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault, plus sentence enhancers.

McClain, 23, was stopped by officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) on Aug. 24, 2019 and following a violent encounter, died a few days later.

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper are accused of injecting a significant amount of ketamine into McClain. Medical experts have previously testified that he was given a higher dose of ketamine than recommended for somebody of his size. In previous trials, prosecutors said the carotid hold, which was applied by police before paramedics arrived, played a key role in his death, while defense attorneys argued that the cause of death was only the ketamine, and McClain would have survived the police encounter without the injection. The ketamine led to cardiac arrest. McClain was declared brain dead and died Aug. 30, 2019.

Previously, a jury found APD Officer Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault, and former APD Officer Jason Rosenblatt, who was fired by the department less than a year after McClain's death, was acquitted of all charges. In the second trial, defendant APD Officer Nathan Woodyard was also found not guilty.

The trial for Cichuniec and Cooper is expected to last about a month.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Before the jury arrived in court, Thursday’s processings began with a defense motion to dismiss counts related to if Cooper or Cichuniec acted with the intent to use ketamine as a deadly weapon. Cooper defense attorney Shana Beggan argued that the prosecution presented no evidence that either paramedic “intended to use ketamine as a weapon” and that there’s been “no proof of that in this case.” The people on rebuttal said the evidence showed that the defendants “used it as a weapon and they caused injury” but Judge Mark Warner disagreed.

"With respect to whether or not the defendants Cooper and Cichuniec intended to use the ketamine as a weapon, which is the first step in the analysis of whether it's a deadly weapon, the evidence is not substantial and sufficient to support a conclusion by a reasonable mind beyond a reasonable doubt as to that element,” said Judge Warner. “The court will grant the motion with respect to counts 13 and 24 and the respective counts,” he said, adding that the court would strike the sentence enhancers.

The charges of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and assault remained.

After a break, the defense presented its first witness. Dr. Kennon Heard, MD., as an expert on toxicology. Heard is a professor and emergency medicine doctor at CU School of Medicine who also serves a Medical Toxicology Fellowship Director at the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center.

Heard, who said he had given ketamine more than 100 times in hospital settings during his medical career, was asked by the defense to give an opinion as to the safety of the sedative in and out of hospital use. When asked by the defense if the amount of ketamine in Elijah McClain’s blood, while he was at the hospital, was a toxic amount, Heard replied “no” and that he was “not aware of cases where someone stopped breathing from ketamine.”

He also added he believed that ketamine has a wide safety margin and that “giving more doesn’t cause more of the same effect.”Heard testified that he did not expect the amount of ketamine given to McClain would have caused a life-threatening effect.

On cross-examination, the prosecution pressed Dr. Heard on methods that should be followed during the administering of ketamine in hospital and non-hospital settings including patient assessments and monitoring of vitals like breathing and pulse after dosage.

The prosecution maintains this was not done when the sedative was given to McClain outside of the hospital.

The witness was excused and the court took its lunch recess.

