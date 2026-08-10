Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son, Tyler, arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, deputies say

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s oldest son was arrested over the weekend on a handful of charges related to sexual exploitation of a child, court records obtained by Denver7 show.

Tyler Boebert, 21, was arrested Sunday in Garfield County on suspicion of five felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child with intent to “deal in, sell, or distribute… any sexually exploitative material,” and sexual exploitation of a child via the use of videotaped material.

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The alleged crimes occurred at the beginning of 2024 when Tyler Boebert was 18 years old, according to the list of charges reviewed by Denver7.

An arrest affidavit in the case obtained by Denver7 later Monday alleges Tyler Boebert recorded video of him having sex with a girl while she was underage and shared the media among his peers. It also alleges Tyler Boebert created social media accounts where this content was posted and distributed among his peers between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Garfield County deputies said Tyler Boebert was taken into custody at the Garfield County Jail but was released the same day after paying a $10,000 bond.

The Boebert family is no stranger to controversy

This isn’t the first time the eldest son of the firebrand Republican from Colorado has had run-ins with the law.

In 2024, Tyler Boebert was arrested in Rifle on 22 charges, including four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents of multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty offenses, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

That same year, Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstructing a peace officer after a Jan. 6 incident at a restaurant in Silt in which he reportedly argued with Lauren Boebert before engaging in an alleged drunken outburst with officers who were trying to get him to leave the premises.

Jayson Boebert was also charged with harassment, use of a prohibited weapon while drunk and third-degree assault — all misdemeanors — after reportedly assaulting his oldest son, Tyler Boebert, during the early hours of Jan. 9, 2024. Arresting documents allege Jayson Boebert had returned home from a Silt bar at around 1 a.m. when he assaulted his son before grabbing a rifle as his son called law enforcement for help.

In 2023, Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a weekend performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical in downtown Denver, accused by venue officials of vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the performance.

Local Video: Rep. Boebert escorted from 'Beetlejuice' musical after 'disturbance' Jeff Anastasio

“I love my son,” said Rep. Boebert of her son's latest allegations in a statement through her spokesperson. “We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”