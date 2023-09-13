Video shows Rep. Lauren Boebert escorted out of "Beetlejuice" musical after alleged disturbance

DENVER — Video showed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver after she was accused of causing a disturbance during the show.

Boebert was accused of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance” during the September 10 performance at Buell Theatre, according to an incident report, and was eventually escorted out of the theater, the video showed.

According to the incident report, ushers first attempted to inform Boebert of several complaints from other people in attendance for allegedly causing a disturbance. The footage was obtained by Scripps News and Denver7.

When the ushers first attempted to notify Boebert of the complaints, she was not at her seat and staff said they waited for her return, according to the report.

“I informed them that our usher team had noticed vaping and also they were causing a disturbance for the area with noise, singing, using their cell phone and they need to be respectful to their neighbors,” it reads.

Noting multiple alleged complaints, the usher said they told Boebert “if there was another issue that they would be asked to leave,” according to the report, which goes on to say Boebert was then “argumentative” and told again she and the guest seated next to her would be asked to leave.

The incident report alleges that several minutes into the show's second act, staff received another complaint that Boebert was “being loud and at the time was recording,” which is against theater rules.

Usher staff alerted a security manager that Boebert and the guest were going to be asked to leave Buell Theatre and Denver police were contacted, the report said.

Video: Rep. Lauren Boebert escorted out of "Beetlejuice" musical after alleged disturbance

An usher then returned to Boebert’s seat and asked to speak to her and the guest outside of the theater, but allegedly said they refused to leave.

The incident report said the usher told Boebert and the guest “that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing” before allegedly refusing again to leave.

The user said they would have to notify Denver police and were told “go get them,” the report said.

The video showed Boebert and the guest leaving the house and according to the incident report were escorted by security and Denver Police and “left after a couple of minutes.”

While the incident report did not identify the patron as Boebert, on social media, Colorado’s 3rd District Representative responded by sharing a link to buy tickets to the performance saying “It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!