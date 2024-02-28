Son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on 22 charges related to vehicle trespasses, property thefts, AP reports

RIFLE, Colo. — Tyler Boebert, the son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, was arrested in Rifle Tuesday afternoon for nearly two dozen charges, including five felonies, according to the Associated Press.

In a social media post, the Rifle Police Department said Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was arrested following a recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts.

Tyler was booked into the Garfield County Jail on 22 charges, including four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents of multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Rep. Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is running for the 2024 Republican nomination in the state's 4th Congressional District.

Last month, Boebert's ex-husband Jayson Boebert was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstructing a peace officer for a Jan. 6 incident at a restaurant in Silt in which he reportedly argued with the congresswoman before engaging in an alleged drunken outburst with officers who were trying to get him to leave the premises.

He was also charged with harassment, use of a prohibited weapon while drunk and third-degree assault after reportedly assaulting his son during the early hours of Jan. 9. Arresting documents allege Jayson had returned home from a Silt bar around 1 a.m. when he assaulted his son before grabbing a rifle as his son called law enforcement for help.